×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Reinsurer Lloyd’s of London expects repeat of July 2021 looting in a couple of years

The reinsurer has increased its premium for the SA Special Risk Insurance Association more than 1,000%

BL Premium
26 April 2022 - 12:30 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 26 April 2022 - 13:58

Reinsurer Lloyd’s of London believes there will be a repeat of the July 2021 looting and civil unrest that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and has increased its reinsurance premium to the SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) by more than 1,000%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now