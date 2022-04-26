Reinsurer Lloyd’s of London expects repeat of July 2021 looting in a couple of years
The reinsurer has increased its premium for the SA Special Risk Insurance Association more than 1,000%
26 April 2022 - 12:30
UPDATED 26 April 2022 - 13:58
Reinsurer Lloyd’s of London believes there will be a repeat of the July 2021 looting and civil unrest that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and has increased its reinsurance premium to the SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) by more than 1,000%...
