Business Floods and load-shedding a 'double whammy' for SA's economic prospects Early estimates say KZN disaster alone could cut up to 0.2% off GDP this year

The risks to SA’s economic prospects have sharpened, with the floods in KwaZulu-Natal creating a huge challenge to rebuild logistics infrastructure relied on for imports and exports.

Raymond Parsons, a professor at the North West University School of Business and Governance, said this week that while the net economic effect of the floods remains to be calculated, preliminary estimates suggest that in a worst-case scenario it could trim SA’s GDP in 2022 by 0.1%-0.2%...