Eskom foots R7bn bill for diesel in 2021 with no respite ahead Spike in oil prices as result of the war in Ukraine will probably add to the debt-stricken power utility's financial problems

Eskom spent R7bn on diesel used to run its gas turbines in the 2021 financial year to end-March and that number is likely to rise in 2022 as oil prices spike due to the war in Ukraine.

The state-owned utility has debt of about R392bn and the rising cost of diesel will add to its woes. Further squeezing its finances is the decision by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to approve only a 9.6% tariff increase for 2022/2023, after Eskom applied for a 20.5% hike. ..