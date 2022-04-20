Eskom eases power cuts to stage 3 and is confident of avoiding total blackout
CEO says a range of protection measures that are designed into the system means the risk of grid collapse is ‘very low’
20 April 2022 - 15:39
Eskom says the risk of a complete grid collapse is “very low”, notwithstanding the company's ageing and neglected infrastructure, as the system has various protection measures to prevent a total blackout.
The state-owned utility also announced some relief for weary consumers with the announcement that load-shedding will be eased to stage 3 at 10pm on Wednesday as some units return to service after being repaired...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now