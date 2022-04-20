National Eskom eases power cuts to stage 3 and is confident of avoiding total blackout CEO says a range of protection measures that are designed into the system means the risk of grid collapse is ‘very low’ B L Premium

Eskom says the risk of a complete grid collapse is “very low”, notwithstanding the company's ageing and neglected infrastructure, as the system has various protection measures to prevent a total blackout.

The state-owned utility also announced some relief for weary consumers with the announcement that load-shedding will be eased to stage 3 at 10pm on Wednesday as some units return to service after being repaired...