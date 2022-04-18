Delta Air Lines’ green light a major boost for the Western Cape
The licence to ply the Atlanta-Joburg-Cape Town route is a major boost because the US is its key source of visitors
18 April 2022 - 20:02
The Western Cape’s tourism sector, which now counts the US as its key source market for inbound travel, has received a major boost with the national government set to give America’s Delta Air Lines the green light to fly a triangular route between Atlanta, Johannesburg and Cape Town.
The Western Cape provincial government has, for the better part of a year, been pushing for Delta to be granted a so-called co-terminalisation licence, meaning the airline would be able to offload and board new passengers in both Johannesburg and Cape Town...
