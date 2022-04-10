SA needs help to meet R12-trillion net zero target, study shows
10 April 2022 - 19:52
SA needs an estimated $833.6bn (R12-trillion) in its transition to net-zero by 2060, an amount that would require a big increase in taxes as well as government borrowing and place a heavy burden on domestic consumption and the economy, a study by Standard Chartered reads.
Self-financing could see SA household spending fall $281.8bn over the period, but if the money is provided by developed markets, that could increase by $311.1bn, the study says, highlighting the crucial role of wealthy, developed economies in helping to finance the switch to renewable energy. ..
