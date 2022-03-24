National SA climate funding from EU may become casualty of Ukraine war EU countries speeding up their energy transitions to become less reliant on energy imports from Russia could mean SA loses out on funding for its own transition B L Premium

The upheaval in the European energy market caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions, plus decisions by countries in the EU to stop imports of coal and gas from Russia, may have far-reaching implications for energy transitions in developing economies.

The longer the conflict continues the more likely it becomes that countries in the EU that rely on gas and coal imports from Russia for their own energy supply will speed up their investment in renewable energy resources to limit their reliance on Russia. This was according to Roland Henwood, a lecturer in the department of political sciences at the University of Pretoria...