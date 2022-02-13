POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to come under opposition fire in parliament
MPs will debate the state of the nation address the president delivered on Thursday
13 February 2022 - 17:08
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in the firing line of opposition political parties this week as they take aim at the pronouncements he made during his state of the nation address in the Cape Town city hall on Thursday.
The parliamentary debate on his address will take place on a hybrid platform on Monday and Tuesday with Ramaphosa replying to the debate on Wednesday. Some MPs will participate in the debate in the city hall while others will participate virtually...
