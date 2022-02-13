Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to come under opposition fire in parliament MPs will debate the state of the nation address the president delivered on Thursday B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in the firing line of opposition political parties this week as they take aim at the pronouncements he made during his state of the nation address in the Cape Town city hall on Thursday.

The parliamentary debate on his address will take place on a hybrid platform on Monday and Tuesday with Ramaphosa replying to the debate on Wednesday. Some MPs will participate in the debate in the city hall while others will participate virtually...