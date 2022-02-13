Environment ministry grapples with fishing rights allocation process
13 February 2022 - 16:27
The department of environment, forestry & fisheries is allocating commercial fishing rights, which should be completed by the end of February. The goal is to ensure sustainable harvesting of the country’s marine resources while also addressing historical inequalities by allowing new entrants.
The extended online application period closed at the end of January...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now