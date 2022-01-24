OIL AND GAS RESERVES
HCI board blasts criticism of seismic surveys as ‘poppycock’
Investment holding company claims critics of seismic blasting are part of an international campaign to block oil and gas exploration
24 January 2022 - 20:20
UPDATED 24 January 2022 - 23:42
Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), the BEE investor led by former trade unionist Johnny Copelyn, has dismissed criticism of seismic surveys of SA’s coastline, a project in which it holds a significant financial interest, as unfounded hype.
Opposition to the project is part of an international campaign to block oil and gas exploration in SA, the company said in a lengthy open letter on Monday, in comments that are not dissimilar to those of mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe. The minister previously painted critics of Shell’s blasting along the Wild Coast as aligned to forces opposed to SA’s development...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now