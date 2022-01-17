New think-tank formed to focus on SA’s challenges
The think-tank and leadership development NGO is called The Rivonia Circle
17 January 2022 - 15:53
A new think-tank and leadership development organisation — The Rivonia Circle — which promises a new approach to research and policy formation is in the process of being formed.
The non-profit organisation which derives its name and inspiration from the Rivonia treason trialists — who included ANC leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Govan Mbeki — is the brainchild of former Absa head of marketing and corporate relations, former Business Day editor and author Songezo Zibi who is its chairperson and co-founder. He says the response so far to Sunday’s announcement of its formation has been “overwhelming,” with many people volunteering their services...
