National Government is committed to renewable energy, says minister Gwede Mantashe says while government is committed to renewable energy, shutting down coal generation quickly will lead to costlier electricity and fewer jobs

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said while government is committed to renewable energy, shutting down coal generation quickly would lead to costlier electricity and fewer jobs.

He stressed that SA, Africa’s most industrialised economy, relied on coal for about 75% of its electricity generation. Government’s largest allocation in the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2019 for new generation capacity to be developed between now and 2030 is on renewable energy,the minister said...