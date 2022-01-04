Ramaphosa receives first instalment of state capture report
04 January 2022 - 17:57
President Cyril Ramaphosa promised greater transparency and accountably in the government’s handling of corruption as he received the first of three parts of a report on state capture.
The handover follows more than three years of public hearings, which have cost R1bn, into allegations of large-scale corruption in which politically connected people such as the Gupta family used their links to political leaders to amass wealth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now