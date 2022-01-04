National Ramaphosa receives first instalment of state capture report B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised greater transparency and accountably in the government’s handling of corruption as he received the first of three parts of a report on state capture.

The handover follows more than three years of public hearings, which have cost R1bn, into allegations of large-scale corruption in which politically connected people such as the Gupta family used their links to political leaders to amass wealth...