Companies

Google acquires Israeli internet security firm Siemplify

The financial details of the deal weren’t disclosed but Israel-based news website CTech reported the acquisition is estimated to be $500m

04 January 2022 - 18:31 Eva Mathews
Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Bengaluru — Alphabet-owned Google said on Tuesday it has acquired Israeli cybersecurity start-up Siemplify, at a time when there has been a significant rise in cyber attacks and data breaches.

Since the pandemic started in 2020, Google’s revenue from the cloud business nearly doubled to about $5bn as companies shifted to working from home. The need to protect and hedge against security threats has also shot up in tandem, with big corporates also beefing up on cybersecurity products.

Google said Siemplify’s platform will be integrated into its cloud. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed by the companies but Israel-based technology news website reported the acquisition is estimated to be $500m.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation.

The buyout, Google’s first Israeli firm deal, also underpins the Middle-Eastern nation’s efforts to address cybersecurity concerns.

Israel also happens to be home to cyber firm NSO Group, the maker of the Pegasus hacking tool that has come under fire from a string of companies and governments for misusing information.

Reuters

High hopes for Chilean same-sex marriage law

Business group is hoping to show people that there are economic benefits in becoming more LGBT+ inclusive
World
1 week ago

Prosus backs Indian seafood market through R635m capital raise

Tech-based distribution network spans 20 cities and more than 2,000 retail businesses
Companies
1 week ago

PAUL J DAVIES: Fortunes lost as pandemic fuels scammers’ social media games

Disclosing answers to security questions provides leads for fraudsters trawling the web for personal information
Opinion
2 weeks ago

California watchdog to look at black female workers’ treatment by Google

Victims allege sexual harassment and gender discrimination
Companies
2 weeks ago

Google and Facebook should be accountable for online scams, says UK

British MPs want tech giants included in landmark online safety law
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nepi Rockcastle names interim CEO and CFO
Companies / Property
2.
Morgan Stanley to pay $60m to settle class-action ...
Companies
3.
US-listed Digital Realty gets major stake in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Adapt IT delists as Volaris takes control for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
International Workplace Group to expand its ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.