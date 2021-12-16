National

Treasury proposes changes to oil and gas royalties

Public invited to respond to suggestion that the variable rate be replaced by a fixed rate on gross sales

16 December 2021 - 16:58 Linda Ensor

The Treasury has proposed a move to a flat-rate royalty of 5% on gross sales for upstream oil and gas companies to replace the current variable rate, saying this would provide a more stable and guaranteed source of upfront revenue.

The proposal is contained in a discussion document released this week for public comment...

