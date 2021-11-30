National Nersa welcomes proposed power to set gas tariffs The new power is contained in the Gas Amendment Act being processed by parliament B L Premium

The proposed Gas Amendment Bill addressed the serious regulatory gaps that limit the powers of the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to regulate maximum prices and tariffs for the different parts of the gas industry, MPs were told on Tuesday.

Parliament’s mineral resources & energy committee held public hearings on the bill, which seeks to amend the Gas Act of 2001, to provide for the promotion of the orderly development of the gas industry, promote broad-based BEE, provide for new developments and changing technologies, as well as facilitate gas infrastructure development and investment...