Government emphasises role of gas amid electricity crunch
Natural gas seen playing a big role in SA’s energy future
16 December 2021 - 15:40
Natural gas will play a big role in SA’s energy future, and domestic measures to support its growth should be developed urgently, according to the draft gas master plan released by the department of mineral resources & energy this week.
The master plan basecase report which includes an overview of the gas value chain and regulatory framework was released for public comment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now