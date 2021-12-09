National

Land Bank replaces Arthur Moloto as chair

Cabinet announces new board for beleaguered bank

09 December 2021 - 11:27 Linda Ensor
Arthur Moloto. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Arthur Moloto. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The Cabinet has appointed a new board for the Land Bank and named agri-economist Nyane Rethabile Nkosi to replace Arthur Moloto as chair.

The bank, which has been struggling with liquidity problems over the past year, defaulted on loan obligations. The appointment of Nkosi and the members of the new board were announced in a statement after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

