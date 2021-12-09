Economy

IMF’s view of risks to SA economy is aligned with government’s

There has been some progress in implementing structural reforms to support economic growth, the Treasury says

09 December 2021 - 11:15 Staff Writer
Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES P CHRISTO
The Treasury says the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF's) report on key risks to SA’s economic framework is largely aligned with the government’s programme to stimulate growth.

In the 2021 medium-term budget policy statement, the Treasury said the government underscored its commitment to fiscal sustainability, enabling long-term growth through narrowing the budget deficit and stabilising debt.

There has been some progress in implementing structural reforms to support economic growth, it noted. Key actions and announcements include the restructuring of Eskom; raising the licensing threshold for embedded electricity generation; preparatory work on the establishment of a National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency; and accelerating investment of 62 priority infrastructure projects.

“The government continues to work towards moving SA forward and realising strong, sustainable, balanced, inclusive and green growth that will improve the lives of all South Africans,” said the Treasury.

EDITORIAL: IMF’s warnings against paralysis getting louder — for good reason

The government needs to act with speed, especially after third-quarter results issue their own warning
Opinion
8 hours ago

Urgent reforms needed to put SA on lasting growth path, IMF warns

Structural bars to private investment and job creation should be removed to provide lasting recovery, the fund says
Economy
16 hours ago

WATCH: How damaging will Omicron be to SA’s economy?

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop on SA’s prospects amid concerns over the impact of Covid-19 variant
Economy
1 day ago

SA’s GDP contracts 1.5% in third quarter

Trade and manufacturing sectors were the biggest contributors to the overall decline that was worse than economists had expected
Economy
2 days ago
