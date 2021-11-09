Opinion / Columnists HILARY JOFFE: Revenue outlook among questions budget should answer B L Premium

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will table his first, delayed medium-term budget policy statement on Thursday, just 15 weeks before the big national budget in February. Delayed as it is, it is still earlier in the year than SA’s very first medium-term budget, which then finance minister Trevor Manuel tabled on December 2 1997.

But given the slim gap between medium and main budgets, one can’t help wondering what the point of the medium-term budget is. Other than giving us an update on the numbers, an update that is much needed this year, what does it do? ..