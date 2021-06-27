National Renewed drive from Hawks, NPA to probe apartheid-era crimes National Prosecuting Authority says the number of cases under consideration has increased from four to 53 over the past 12 months BL PREMIUM

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks say they have adopted a strategy to create dedicated and sustainable capacity to investigate and prosecute apartheid-era crimes.

The NPA says it is setting up a specialist unit to deal exclusively with these matters and will be appointing former experienced prosecutors in offices which require additional capacity...