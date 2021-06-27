Renewed drive from Hawks, NPA to probe apartheid-era crimes
National Prosecuting Authority says the number of cases under consideration has increased from four to 53 over the past 12 months
27 June 2021 - 19:25
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks say they have adopted a strategy to create dedicated and sustainable capacity to investigate and prosecute apartheid-era crimes.
The NPA says it is setting up a specialist unit to deal exclusively with these matters and will be appointing former experienced prosecutors in offices which require additional capacity...
