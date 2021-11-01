Local election count begins amid turnout nosedive
The Electoral Commission of SA looks at keeping certain stations open past closing time on a ‘case-by-case basis
UPDATED 01 November 2021 - 21:40
Poor turnout, IT glitches, service delivery protests and voters roll failures marred the 2021 local government elections, which officially closed at 9pm on Monday night.
Incensed political parties have bemoaned the shortcomings in how the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has managed the process...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.