National ANC makes last-ditch attempt to lure Soweto voters to poll stations ANC pegs its hopes on higher voter turnout in Soweto on Monday evening to avoid 2016 losses

In a bid to avoid a repeat of the past municipal elections where a voter stayaway in Soweto contributed to the ANC’s electoral defeat in Johannesburg, the party deployed its provincial treasurer-general and former mayor, Parks Tau, to the area late on Monday evening to lure voters.

Indications by late afternoon on voting day showed a low voter turnout of 23,13% across the country and only 23,54% in Gauteng where the ANC support declined significantly in the 2016 and 2019 elections. ..