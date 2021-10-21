National Debt guarantees emerge as a green deal sticky point The ability to repay any loan that is made to SA will be vital for a guarantee to be issued B L Premium

The conditions attached to green finance, particularly the requirement for Treasury guarantees, are emerging as a central difficulty as SA seeks to secure a just transition transaction with developed countries, ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow in November.

Climate envoys from the UK, US, Germany and France visited SA in September and met members of the cabinet as well as Eskom and other stakeholders to discuss a transaction that would provide grant and concessional funding to support the transition to a low carbon economy...