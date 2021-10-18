National SA launches investment campaign at Expo 2020 Dubai Attracting foreign investment is a key pillar of Ramaphosa’s economic growth plan B L Premium

SA has officially launched its campaign to attract foreign investment, a key part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic agenda, at the world largest trade show in Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai is a global trade show that is running from October to March next year, bringing together more than 180 countries all competing for investment dollars from private and public sector players. ..