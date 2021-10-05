National Finance management system project sullies Treasury’s audit report The IFMS project, which has cost more than R1bn since its inception in 2006, is meant to incorporate human resources and financial management systems across government B L Premium

It may be minuscule in relation to the Treasury’s total revenue of R42bn for 2020/2021, but its irregular expenditure of R66m for that year indicates the department charged with managing the national purse and overseeing sound financial management across the government does not itself always get things right.

The irregular expenditure — incurred because the Treasury did not follow proper tender processes and did not properly approve expenditure — was highlighted in the report of the auditor-general, which is included in the department’s annual report tabled recently in parliament...