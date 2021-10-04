National

Diesel hike to hit motorists this week

Price of diesel rises 23c/l on Wednesday, while petrol is slightly down

04 October 2021 - 18:04 Motor News Reporter
Diesel price to rise while petrol goes down slightly.
Motorists that own diesel cars will pay 23c a litre more from Wednesday, while petrol-car drivers will experience a slight reprieve, with a 4c/l decrease for 93-octane and 1c/l for 95-octane.

Illuminating paraffin will increase by 32c/l.

The Central Energy Fund said the price adjustments were due to international prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increasing during the review period, while the rand appreciated against the dollar.

The differentials between 95 and 93 petrol grades are adjusted at the beginning of each quarter.

From Wednesday, 95-unleaded petrol will cost R18.33/l in Gauteng and 93-unleaded will cost R18.11/l. The wholesale price of 500 ppm diesel will be R15.72/l and low-sulphur 50 ppm diesel will cost R15.75/l.

Fuel prices are adjusted on the first Wednesday of each month and the slight reprieve in the price of petrol comes after it reached a record high in September. Diesel decreased by between 14c/l and 15c/l last month.

