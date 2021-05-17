New Jaguar E-Pace touches down in SA

Refreshed

An exterior refresh comprises new all-LED headlights with Double J Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures, which are available with optional Pixel LED technology to deliver increased resolution and brightness. A new grille mesh design with diamond detailing is influenced by the Jaguar heritage logo and features a contemporary Noble Chrome finish, while new side fender vents feature the iconic Leaper emblem.

The rear bumper now features a mesh insert between the integrated tail pipes that are standard with four-cylinder petrol engines. All other engine derivatives gain new slim horizontal blade finishers. Inspired by the all-electric I-Pace, the all-LED rear lights feature Jaguar’s chicane graphic.

When specified in R-Dynamic trim, the new E-Pace features a series of performance-focused design elements, while all models are available with the additional Black Exterior Pack.

There are four engine options. A 1.5l three-cylinder petrol engine is the latest member of the Ingenium engine family, and is available in the E-Pace with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology. With a 33kg weight saving from the four-cylinder, this lightweight new aluminium engine delivers strong performance and excellent efficiency.

The P300e PHEV powertrain combines the 147kW 1.5l engine and an 80kW Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD) motor to deliver a combined 227kW/540Nm and a 0-100km/h sprint in 6.5 seconds. CO 2 emissions measure from 44g/km and fuel economy is as low as 2.0l/100km.

When fully charged, the all-wheel drive P300e has an all-electric range of up to 55km.

The SUV is also available with a next-generation 2.0l four-cylinder Ingenium diesel and the latest 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engines, all paired with all-wheel drive and nine-speed automatic transmissions.

The D200 diesel produces outputs of 147kW and 430Nm, and features a selection of advanced engine technologies to enhance refinement and efficiency, including friction-reducing steel pistons for the first time.

The 2.0l petrol engine is available in two power outputs, starting with a 184kW/365Nm P250 version accelerating from 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds. The 221kW/400Nm P300 variant is available exclusively in the range-topping E-Pace 300 Sport, which boasts a 6.9 second 0-100km/h sprint and a maximum speed of 241km/h.

This flagship E-Pace 300 Sport features 20-inch five-spoke Diamond-turned with Black accent wheels, Black Exterior Pack and a powered tailgate. On the inside, illuminated Jaguar treadplates, Meridian Audio, Ebony Suede cloth headlining and R-Dynamic Taurus Sport seats in Ebony, Cloud or Deep Garnet all help to set the 300 Sport apart.

All E-Pace models have Jaguar Drive Control featuring Comfort, Eco and Dynamic modes, which can be chosen manually by the driver based on road conditions. These adapt the E-Pace’s steering, transmission, throttle and (when specified) Adaptive Damping calibrations.

A new Adaptive Surface Response, which replaces Rain-Ice-Snow mode, automatically determines the most appropriate of three separate settings by monitoring the surface conditions every tenth of a second.