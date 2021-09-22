National Appeal court rules BEE criteria for tourism relief fund is unlawful Fund was established under Disaster Management Act and therefore not subject to Tourism Sector Code, judge says B L Premium

The application of BEE criteria in the disbursement of money from the Tourism Relief Fund was unlawful, according to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Appeal Court Judge Clive Plasket on Wednesday ruled against two judgments of the Pretoria high court in matters brought separately by Solidarity and AfriForum to review and set aside what they described as “race-based criteria” to be eligible for assistance from the fund...