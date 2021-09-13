Incessant ‘unlawful interception of communication’ dismays judge
13 September 2021 - 19:33
Judge Bess Nkabinde has expressed “great concern” about the unlawful interception of communication of private and public individuals by intelligence services.
“It is indeed a matter of great concern that there seems to be unceasing unlawful interception of communication of private and public officials,” said Nkabinde, the designated judge to authorise interception orders, as required by the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (Rica)...
