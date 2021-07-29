Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: Unemployment is here to stay: that should be our starting point Debates about poverty and a basic income grant fail to take into account the unique nature of SA's joblessness BL PREMIUM

In the wake of this month’s violence a debate about social security has once again come to the fore. In the long term it is probably the most important debate SA will have.

But the manner in which it is playing out on these pages makes my heart sink. Part of the problem is the binary way in which it is framed — should SA have a basic income grant (Big)? Asking the question this way seems to bring out the worst in everyone. ..