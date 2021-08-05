ANC officials and parties endorse Jolidee Matongo as next Joburg mayor
05 August 2021 - 20:15
ANC councillor Jolidee Matongo could be elected Johannesburg’s new executive mayor as early as Tuesday, after getting an endorsement from the party’s top six officials and assurances from smaller parties in the council that they will support his election.
SA’s richest municipality was left without a mayor when Geoff Makhubo succumbed to Covid-19 in July...
