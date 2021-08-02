National Fraud trial of sisters relating to Gauteng health department begins Nosipho Zibani is on trial with her sister, Phindile Zibani, after they allegedly teamed up to defraud the department of health in Gauteng of R4.5m

The R4.5m fraud trial of a former Johannesburg-based state attorney official and her sister got under way at the Special Tribunal on Monday.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is seeking to recover this amount from Nosipho Zibani and three others...