Mango suspends flights after debt talks fall flat
The low-cost SAA subsidiary, which will be placed in business rescue, halts flights until payments due to ATNS are made
27 July 2021 - 20:05
Multiple discussions between low-cost SAA subsidiary Mango Airlines and SA’s air traffic management company over outstanding payments came to nought, resulting in the airline indefinitely suspending its flights on Tuesday.
Air Traffic & Navigation Services (ATNS) CEO Dumisani Sangweni said ATNS and Mango had agreed on payment arrangements that would ensure Mango was able to operate “without putting further financial strain on its cash flows and to limit ATNS’s debt exposure”...
