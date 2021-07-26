Mango says it could return to profitability by 2024 if placed in business rescue
SAA has decided to place its ailing subsidiary in business rescue
26 July 2021 - 18:13
SAA low-cost subsidiary Mango Airlines will be placed in business rescue, says SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo.
Kgokolo said on Monday the decision was taken by the airline’s board and the government, and consultations with unions on the matter are ongoing...
