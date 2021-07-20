National Durban and Richards Bay harbours back to normal with trains running Transnet, which holds the rail and port monopoly in SA, was badly disrupted during a week of violence, looting and arson in KwaZulu-Natal BL PREMIUM

The state-owned ports of Durban and Richards Bay returned to normal operations this week, while the railway line between Durban and Gauteng has restarted, with 42 trains moving between the two hubs.

Transnet, which holds the rail and port monopoly in SA, was badly disrupted during a week of violence, looting and arson in KwaZulu-Natal, but has since brought its ports and rail network in the province back to normality in recent days...