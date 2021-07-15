TRANSPORT
Transnet operations crippled as KwaZulu-Natal ports struggle amid unrest
State-owned logistics company says ‘entire supply chain is closed’ threatening transport and cargo
15 July 2021 - 05:09
In a development that could frustrate the movement of critical cargo in and out of SA, a number of Transnet operations have been crippled by staff shortages and supply chain closures as a result of continued unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
The state-owned logistics company said the Durban and Richards Bay ports have been negatively affected as the "entire supply chain is closed", including the roads leading into and out of the ports. Durban port alone moves about 2.5-million tonnes of cargo a month...
