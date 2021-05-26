National PLEA PAPERS ‘Inadequate’ court papers may be another Stalingrad move by Zuma Prosecuting authority cries foul over absent supporting documents to back up claims in Zuma’s plea explanation BL PREMIUM

Jacob Zuma, who is seeking to have the senior prosecutor recuse himself and his corruption trial dismissed, submitted plea papers that “aren’t in order” and lack adequate backup, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said, flagging its probable response when the matter returns to court on Wednesday.

The former president, who has always stated that he wants his day in court since allegations of corruption linked to the 1990s arms deal emerged, is seeking advocate Billy Downer’s recusal, which may undermine the future of the case...