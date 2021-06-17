Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: An army in exile waiting to liberate SA has always been a fiction BL PREMIUM

Did Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) exist? At first blush the question may seem elaborately pretentious and a little facile. But it goes to the heart of some of the deepest unresolved matters about contemporary SA.

Between 1985 and 1990 hundreds of South Africans who had received military training in MK camps abroad were reinfiltrated into SA. Almost all were young adults. Most had been through various degrees of trauma. In the camps they had received the most rudimentary political education; they had wildly varying understandings of why they joined an army and what they were fighting for...