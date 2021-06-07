UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping’s suspension lifted, department says
A probe into his and other officials’ behaviour has been completed, says spokesperson Musa Zondi
07 June 2021 - 19:26
The officials suspended over alleged irregularities in the disbursement of relief funding meant to support workers and employers during the Covid-19 lockdown are back at work after their suspensions were lifted, the department of employment & labour said on Monday.
In September 2020 UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping, CFO Fezeka Puzi and COO Judith Kumbi were placed on suspension with full pay — pending a forensic investigation by the Special Investigating Unit. This followed a probe into the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) by the late auditor-general Kimi Makwetu...
