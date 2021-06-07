National UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping’s suspension lifted, department says A probe into his and other officials’ behaviour has been completed, says spokesperson Musa Zondi BL PREMIUM

The officials suspended over alleged irregularities in the disbursement of relief funding meant to support workers and employers during the Covid-19 lockdown are back at work after their suspensions were lifted, the department of employment & labour said on Monday.

In September 2020 UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping, CFO Fezeka Puzi and COO Judith Kumbi were placed on suspension with full pay — pending a forensic investigation by the Special Investigating Unit. This followed a probe into the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) by the late auditor-general Kimi Makwetu...