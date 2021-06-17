National

Raymond Zondo seeks to extend inquiry again

The deputy chief justice has conceded that South Africans have become impatient with the inquiry, but says an extension is vital

17 June 2021 - 17:03 Mawande Amashabalala
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Dear SA taxpayer, your bankrolling of the state capture inquiry may not be nearing its end.

This is after the inquiry’s chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, said on Thursday he was applying to the high court for a three-month extension from July to September.

This is about the fourth extension of its lifespan that the commission has applied for and flies in the face of finance minister Tito Mboweni’s words, who had vowed there was no more money to fund the probe after its previous extension.

The costs of running the commission now stand at about R1bn including paying exorbitant fees to evidence leaders and investigators, and other administrative costs.

According to Zondo, the extension is necessary as he is determined to do a thorough job.

He conceded that the SA public was fatigued with the inquiry, but insisted that it was necessary pain for the country to turn over a new leaf against corruption and state capture in the public sector.

“I know some people within the public have grown very impatient with the commission demanding that it should complete its work,” said Zondo.

“Some of the people who say that do so in good faith, but others for their own reasons. I am keen that the work of the commission will be completed as soon as possible. One thing I will not do is to end the work of the commission in an irresponsible manner.

“When I started with this commission, I made it clear that we will do our work properly. That remains very important. We will not seek to act in a haphazard manner,” Zondo said

He said the extension applied for was meant to be used to compile his report, which he was confident would be wrapped up no later than by the end of August. 

