Diesel price to rise, petrol to fall in July

The Automobile Association (AA) is forecasting a 6c/l decrease for petrol in July but diesel faces a 20c hike.

It was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the central energy fund.

“Rand strength is keeping rampant international oil prices mostly at bay, but only petrol is currently set for price reductions, with other fuel types poised to increase,” said the AA.

“So far, we've seen some quite sharp increases in the landed prices of fuel this month, especially for diesel. This has come somewhat unexpectedly after the long decline in the basic fuel price throughout May.”

The AA added that much of the oil price increase has been offset by the rand, which performed strongly against the dollar throughout the first half of June.

Along with the decrease in petrol prices and increase for diesel, a 14c/l rise for illuminating paraffin is expected in July.

“However, these forecasts could all change by month-end, as the rand looks to be flattening out while international oil prices are on an upward climb,” said the AA.

May was also a mixed bag for motorists with a 10c/l cut in the petrol price but a 21c hike in the price of diesel.