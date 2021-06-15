National

Diesel price to rise, petrol to fall in July

Petrol is expected to be 6c/l cheaper but diesel faces a 20c/l increase

15 June 2021 - 13:07 Staff Writer
Owners of petrol cars are enjoying some price relief but diesel drivers are being hammered with hikes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Owners of petrol cars are enjoying some price relief but diesel drivers are being hammered with hikes. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Automobile Association (AA) is forecasting a 6c/l decrease for petrol in July but diesel faces a 20c hike.

It was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the central energy fund.

“Rand strength is keeping rampant international oil prices mostly at bay, but only petrol is currently set for price reductions, with other fuel types poised to increase,” said the AA.

“So far, we've seen some quite sharp increases in the landed prices of fuel this month, especially for diesel. This has come somewhat unexpectedly after the long decline in the basic fuel price throughout May.” 

The AA added that much of the oil price increase has been offset by the rand, which performed strongly against the dollar throughout the first half of June.

Along with the decrease in petrol prices and increase for diesel, a 14c/l rise for illuminating paraffin is expected in July.

“However, these forecasts could all change by month-end, as the rand looks to be flattening out while international oil prices are on an upward climb,” said the AA.

May was also a mixed bag for motorists with a 10c/l cut in the petrol price but a 21c hike in the price of diesel.

Mixed bag with petrol cheaper but diesel dearer in June

The CEF attributes the changes to the average  international prices of fuel rising during the period under review, offset by the rand improving ...
National
2 weeks ago

Is SA finally ready to plug into the EV revolution?

Electric cars are too expensive, but that could change with potential tax cuts and incentives
Life
2 weeks ago

Fuel-friendly Mercedes GLA 200d hits the mark

The new model is exactly how a compact crossover should stack up, writes Phuti Mpyane
Life
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA expels foreign diplomats for flouting ...
National
2.
Replacements for destroyed J&J shots to be ...
National / Health
3.
Only a court can ‘unsuspend’ ANC president‚ ...
National
4.
From ‘holy cows’ to ghost workers, the ANC says ...
National
5.
Government sets up agricultural fund for youth, ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.