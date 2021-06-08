National ANC backs Ramaphosa’s decision to wait for SIU report on Mkhize President correct to wait for outcome of probe before further action against health minister, Duarte says BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is correct in waiting for a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into a contract by the Department of Health before taking a decision on the fate of minister Zweli Mkhize, according to the ANC.

“Investigations by the SIU are initiated at the request of departments and proclaimed by the president,” deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said on Tuesday. “We welcome the efforts of the government to strengthen law enforcement agencies to allow for swift identification and prosecution of corruption and fraud, and the assurance that there will be no political interference whatsoever in the work of these agencies.” ..