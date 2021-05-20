National SA backs sanctions against Israel, says Naledi Pandor The SA government believes in a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, as does the SA Jewish Board of Deputies BL PREMIUM

SA is backing calls for the introduction of sanctions against Israel as part of a strategy to end hostilities between the country and Palestine.

“The cruel bombings and killing of the innocent we witnessed in the past two weeks are a sad testimony of the cruel impunity the world has granted to Israel. The international community must stop this impunity,” international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said during her budget vote speech in parliament on Thursday...