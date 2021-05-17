Oil and gas bill sticks to state’s 20% carried interest
The bill provides the legislative and regulatory framework and clarity required by potential investors
17 May 2021 - 19:24
Certainty for SA’s fledgling oil and gas sector is on the horizon as the redrafted oil and gas legislation got the nod from the cabinet and now heads to parliament.
The Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill has been many years in the making and has been keenly anticipated since French multinational Total made two big gas discoveries off the SA coast. The sector is buzzing over the prospect of further finds...
