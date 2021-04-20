Green groups fire first shots at powerships
Parliament brushes aside the call for more public consultation
20 April 2021 - 17:35
Environmental groups fired their first salvo at Karpowership SA on Tuesday with a request to parliament that public hearings be held before the deal to supply emergency power from floating barges proceeds.
But the shot fell short of the mark with the department of mineral resources and energy — which is briefing the portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy — assuring MPs that public consultations had been held in prior steps of the process and that environmental groups would get an opportunity to object in the environmental impact assessment process...
