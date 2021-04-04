Business NEWSMAKER 'Raise cap on self-generated energy' Mondi says signals from President Cyril Ramaphosa provide hope that Mantashe's 10MW cap will be shortlived BL PREMIUM

Fanele Mondi, CEO of the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG), says lifting the cap for self-generation of electricity to 10MW is a wholly inadequate response to the energy crisis the country is facing.

The EIUG, which represents the biggest industrial, mining and manufacturing companies in the country, including Anglo American, Sasol and Transnet, has been calling for 50MW...