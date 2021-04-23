National Public enterprises in talks with Mango and SAA over future of low-cost airline Delayed funding has Mango planning to stop operating from May 1 and go into business rescue until July BL PREMIUM

The department of public enterprises is in discussions with the board of low-cost SAA subsidiary Mango and the interim board of SAA about the repositioning of the national carrier subsidiaries in light of the delayed funding by the government, the department said on Friday.

The delayed funding has led to Mango planning to stop operating from May 1 and go into business rescue until July while it waits for the funding, which had been promised in June. Mango’s parent SAA has been in business rescue since December 2019...