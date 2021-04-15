National Employment Equity Amendment Bill unconstitutional, says Busa The unconstitutionality rests on the attempt by the bill to deal with procurement from the state, which is already covered by other legislation BL PREMIUM

Proposed legislation which will give the minister the power to set sectoral targets for employment equity is unconstitutional in its current form, two business organisations argued in parliament on Thursday.

Presenting their comment in parliament on the Employment Equity Amendment Bill, Business Unity SA (Busa) and the SA Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (Safcec) said forcing compliance with the targets as a precondition to secure state contracts was unconstitutional. ..