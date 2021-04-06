National

WATCH: How Sars managed to collect R38bn more in tax revenue

Business Day TV spoke to SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter

06 April 2021 - 08:52 Business Day TV
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has collected R38bn more in tax revenue in the 2020/2021 financial year than was forecast in the February budget.

The better-than-expected outcome comes despite the challenges of dealing with an economy that has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business Day TV spoke to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter about how the tax authority managed this.

Sars collects R38bn more in 2020/2021

The amount is due to a better economic performance as well as Sars’ tax collection efforts
