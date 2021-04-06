News Leader
WATCH: How Sars managed to collect R38bn more in tax revenue
Business Day TV spoke to SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter
06 April 2021 - 08:52
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has collected R38bn more in tax revenue in the 2020/2021 financial year than was forecast in the February budget.
The better-than-expected outcome comes despite the challenges of dealing with an economy that has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business Day TV spoke to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter about how the tax authority managed this.
